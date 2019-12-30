Pricey valuation may not limit upside in SBI Life Insurance stock

Strong growth in business and an equally robust outlook is a key reason for the rise in SBI Life Insurance Company's stock valuation, which at 3 times FY21 embedded value, is near its peak. The stock has surged 64 per cent in 2019 so far, versus a 15 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex and 21-50 per cent gain in case of ICICI Prudential Life and Max Financial.

HDFC Life is the only life insurer to have matched SBI Life stock's returns. Though SBI Life's pricey valuation is turning some analysts a bit cautious, many others see further upside on the back of strong growth ...