Private equity-backed stocks do better in a volatile market

Shares of diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare listed on the stock exchanges at Rs 959.55, nearly 9 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 880 per share. The share was trading at Rs 1,042 on Wednesday, up 18 per cent from its issue price.

Another PE-backed stock and B2B marketplace Indiamart was also up 18 per cent. The stock market may have been choppy this year, but PE-backed IPOs have done better. Of the 17-odd private equity (PE)-backed IPOs since January 2018, seven have seen a price increase over their listing price: five are up around 20 per cent while Aavas Financiers ...