Private equity investments in real estate gain traction, says report

Indian real estate sector witnessed rising interest from private equity players, both foreign and domestic, in 2018, with a lion’s share of the total investment flowing to the commercial real estate space. Out of the total investment of $33.1 billion in India across sectors by PE funds, $7.2 billion was pumped in 65 transactions, said a report by real estate consultancy firm Vestian
- The value of investment in commercial real estate segment was at $4.123 bn, which was 58% of the total funding in the sector
- Realty players in the southern region of India attracted the highest amount of $3.403 bn during this period, accounting for 47% of the total share, which was followed by the western region at 39%
- While Mumbai topped the list with companies in the city receiving investment to the tune of $2.456 bn (34% share) in 2018, Bengaluru received the second highest funding at $1.62 bn (23% share)
