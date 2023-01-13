JUST IN
Private equity major Apax Partners offloads 2.14% in Shriram Finance
CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process
AI announces cancellation, rescheduling of flights during Republic Day week
ED alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share
Jio-BP to build EV charging infrastructure for India unit of Citroen
Whirlpool of India MD Vishal Bhola resigns, CEO Eswar to take charge
Indians account for 5% app downloads on mobiles in 2022, shows data
Dr Reddy's acquires trademark rights for Pfizer breast cancer drug
Tata Steel UK to complete BSPS insurance buy-in in the first half of 2023
Google says CCI's orders strike blow at digital adoption in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CoC approves 90-day extension for Reliance Capital resolution process
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Private equity major Apax Partners offloads 2.14% in Shriram Finance

Dynasty Acquisition, an affiliate firm of the PE player, sold close to 8 million shares at Rs 1,300 apiece

Topics
Apax Partners | Equities | Neo-Banks

BS Reporter 

Prior to the stake sale, Apax held 4.63 per cent stake in the Chennai-based firm

Private equity major Apax Partners on Friday offloaded 2.14 per cent stake in non-bank lender Shriram Finance via block deals.

Dynasty Acquisition, an affiliate firm of the PE player, sold close to 8 million shares at Rs 1,300 apiece for a total of Rs 1,040 crore.

Prior to the stake sale, Apax held 4.63 per cent stake in the Chennai-based firm.

FID Funds picked up shares worth Rs 862 crore. ICICI Prudential Life, Norges Bank, and Societe Generale were among the other buyers block deal data released by exchanges showed. Shares of Shriram Finance fell 2.2 per cent to close at Rs 1,283.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apax Partners

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 23:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.