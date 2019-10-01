Privatisation could result in more gains for Bharat Petroleum's investors

Even after significantly outperforming with returns of over 30 per cent in the last one month, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) stock continues to outdo its close peers. On Tuesday, it hit a 21-month high of Rs 511.5, before closing with gains of 5.5 per cent.

Clearance of the government’s divestment in the downstream oil and gas major, by the Group of Secretaries, cheered the Street. Some analysts believe that in light of the expected privatisation of BPCL, a different valuation approach (asset-based as compared to the existing one based on earnings) for all three ...