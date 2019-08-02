Promotional offers dent Godrej Consumer's June quarter performance

The June quarter (Q1) performance of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) was above expectations on the earnings front. Though consolidated net profit of Rs 407.6 crore remained almost flat as compared to the year-ago quarter, it was more than analysts’ expectations of Rs 315.3 crore.

However, GCPL missed estimates on the top line front, given the price cuts and discounts. In order to push up volumes, the company reduced prices of products and introduced promotional offers, which weighed on sales realisations. In the domestic (India) business, sales and trade promotion spends ...