Q2 results: IT majors poised for gains on Infosys, Wipro guidance

Three IT majors have declared Q2 results so far and the responses are mixed. TCS disappointed, missing revenue and profit estimates. Infosys and Wipro have beaten consensus, and both have given optimistic guidance. The market response has been clear.

TCS is down roughly 7 per cent since it declared results last Friday. The Infosys and Wipro ADRs are up – as are the rupee listings. What does this imply for other IT stocks? There were fears that most IT companies would follow the TCS trend, and deliver disappointing performances. However, that now seems exaggerated. Most of the IT ...