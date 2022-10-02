JUST IN
Business Standard

Qualcomm sees adoption of private 5G networks in India growing rapidly

Qualcomm India President Rajen Vagadia believes the country will be on a par with the global level in next two years

Topics
Qualcomm | Automation

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

Qualcomm
Qualcomm is also eying an opportunity to partner with system integrators to leverage their domain expertise

Wireless automation at the enterprise level will drive the adoption of private 5G networks in India, taking it on par with the global level in the use of captive networks in the next two years, said Rajen Vagadia, President, Qualcomm India.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 20:25 IST

