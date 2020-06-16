Race for digital-first film releases hots up on OTTs after Gulabo Sitabo

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last Friday, has paved the way for more direct-to-digital releases across over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

People with knowledge of the matter told Business Standard that movies like Laxmmi Bomb (starring Akshay Kumar), Sadak 2 — which marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director — and Bhuj: The Pride of India (starring Ajay Devgn), are slated for release on Disney+Hotstar soon. Netflix, similarly, has grabbed the rights for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, confirmed by producer Karan Johar ...