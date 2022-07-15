RailRestro expands services to 100 new rly stations, takes total to 450

-
ALSO READ
Railway officials to be rated on freight volumes, train movement efficiency
Railways on divergent tracks: Gap between forecasts and reality is widening
IRCTC Q3 net profit soars 168%, firm declares interim dividend of Rs 2
When will railways' budget come on track?
Railways eyes 1,700 mn tonnes freight in FY23, 15% beyond Budget estimates
-
RailRestro, a food tech startup that provides meals on trains via online order, has expanded its facilities and services to over 100 new locations in response to rising demand.
The company will now cater to 450 railway stations and offer regional cuisines to railway passengers through its online food delivery model.
Manish Chandra, founder and director, RailRestro, said, "The organisation will be expanding its services. Earlier our facilities were available to passengers at only 350 railway stations in India. But now, with IRCTC's authorization, the food delivery service partner will expand its facilities to over 450 railway stations."
New stations will include those in Bangalore, Pune, Secunderabad, Vadodara, Surat, Ratlam, Guwahati, Siliguri, Kalyan, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode.
Chandra also announced that apart from the addition of new locations, this year RailRestro will also serve regional delicacies to passengers, which would include north Indian, south Indian, Rajasthani, Chinese, continental, diet-specific, and many other types of cuisines. It will also start special breakfast facilities.
The decision to serve region-specific food is aimed at promoting all types of regional cuisines through railway stations, he said.
All these cuisines will be prepared and authenticated by top restaurants in the country, Chandra said.
Asked about the impact on the company's sales with the addition of stations, he said there is a huge rise in orders.
"Recently there is a growth of 25 per cent in orders within the last two months. More people are using our services and the availability of food for the passengers has increased. There is an increase in App. downloads and website traffic depicts that customers have built a trustable relation with the brand and prefer to order food every time when they are on a train journey," he said.
Also, the company has extended its services 24x7 at most of the stations and as result it has seen an upsurge in the number of orders, he said.
"Our effort is to deliver food to the passengers whenever they need without any time limitations," Chandra claimed.
He said RailRestro is the number one aggregator of IRCTC e-catering wing.
"We are an authorised e-catering partner of IRCTC. At the same time we are also competing with IRCTC as it has an app as well as portal for food bookings in trains. We have a higher reach than IRCTC. Where IRCTC’s food ordering time is limited, our portal offers food booking service 24x7," Chandra said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU