RailRestro expands services to 100 new rly stations, takes total to 450

RailRestro, a food tech startup that provides meals on trains via online order, has expanded its facilities and services to over 100 new locations in response to rising demand.

The company will now cater to 450 railway stations and offer regional cuisines to railway passengers through its online food delivery model.

Manish Chandra, founder and director, RailRestro, said, "The organisation will be expanding its services. Earlier our facilities were available to passengers at only 350 railway stations in India. But now, with IRCTC's authorization, the food delivery service partner will expand its facilities to over 450 railway stations."

New stations will include those in Bangalore, Pune, Secunderabad, Vadodara, Surat, Ratlam, Guwahati, Siliguri, Kalyan, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode.

Chandra also announced that apart from the addition of new locations, this year RailRestro will also serve regional delicacies to passengers, which would include north Indian, south Indian, Rajasthani, Chinese, continental, diet-specific, and many other types of cuisines. It will also start special breakfast facilities.

The decision to serve region-specific food is aimed at promoting all types of regional cuisines through railway stations, he said.

All these cuisines will be prepared and authenticated by top restaurants in the country, Chandra said.

Asked about the impact on the company's sales with the addition of stations, he said there is a huge rise in orders.

"Recently there is a growth of 25 per cent in orders within the last two months. More people are using our services and the availability of food for the passengers has increased. There is an increase in App. downloads and website traffic depicts that customers have built a trustable relation with the brand and prefer to order food every time when they are on a train journey," he said.

Also, the company has extended its services 24x7 at most of the stations and as result it has seen an upsurge in the number of orders, he said.

"Our effort is to deliver food to the passengers whenever they need without any time limitations," Chandra claimed.

He said RailRestro is the number one aggregator of e-catering wing.

"We are an authorised e-catering partner of . At the same time we are also competing with as it has an app as well as portal for food bookings in trains. We have a higher reach than IRCTC. Where IRCTC’s food ordering time is limited, our portal offers food booking service 24x7," Chandra said.