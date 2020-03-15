Raising threshold for insolvency: Good for NCLT, bad for smaller creditors

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, (IBC) currently prescribes the threshold of? 1 lakh for invoking insolvency proceedings under the law. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, however, has been for some time considering increasing the threshold requirement to reduce the number of filings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

While the Insolvency Law Committee has recommended increasing the threshold to? 5 lakh, the government is reportedly looking at raising the bar to? 50 lakh. Experts are of the opinion that any increase in threshold needs a twofold analysis. While ...