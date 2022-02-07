Ralf Dieter Speth to replace Venu Srinivasan as TVS Motor chairman

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor chairman Venu Srinivasan receives Padma Bhushan from President
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
TVS Motor Company launches new motorcycle 'TVS Raider' in 125cc segment
TVS takes slow and steady route for its newly created subsidiary for EVs
DCB Bank appoints Rupa Devi Singh as chairman after Munjee's retirement
-
TVS Motor announced on Monday that its non-executive director Ralf Dieter Speth will be taking charge as the chairman of the company from April 1, 2022, replacing veteran Venu Srinivasan.
Meanwhile, TVS Motor, the flagship entity of the TVS Group, has posted a 9 per cent rise in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (FY22) with Rs 288 crore in its kitty as compared to Rs 266 crore during the corresponding quarter of FY21.
The company also reported a highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crores in the third quarter of FY22 as against Rs 5,391 crore in the third quarter of FY21.
The company’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin was at 10 per cent during the period under review as against 9.5 per cent during the third quarter that ended in December, 2020.
The company registered the highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 568 crores during this quarter compared to Rs 511 crore during the same time in FY21. The Chennai-based firm sold a total of 8.35 lakh two-wheelers in the last quarter of 2021 as against 9.52 lakh units in the final quarter of 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU