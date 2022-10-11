JUST IN
Ravi Kumar S resigns as president effective today, says Infosys
Kumar, worked with Infosys for almost 20 years, and led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Infosys in a regulatory filing said that Ravi Kumar S, president has resigned from the company. The resignation is effective from October 11, 2022.

“The Board of Directors placed on record their deep sense of appreciation for the services rendered by Ravi Kumar S. for his contributions to the Company,” said the company in a filing to the exchanges.

Kumar, worked with Infosys for almost 20 years, and led the Infosys Global Services Organisation across all industry segments.

He was previously Group Head for the Insurance, Healthcare, and Cards & Payments unit, oversaw Infosys Business Process Management, and oversaw Infosys' business in Latin America, Japan and China, among other roles.

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 22:05 IST

