Raymond reports 24.26% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 67.70 cr

Diversified firm Ltd Tuesday reported a 24.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.70 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, said in a filing.

Its total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,837.11 crore, up 10.99 per cent, as against Rs 1,655.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Raymond's total expenses were at Rs 1,742.79 crore as against Rs 1,578.96 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.37 per cent.

For the 2018-19 financial year, net profit was Rs 174.77 crore as against Rs 141.55 crore in FY 2017-18.

Its total income came in at Rs 6,707.65 crore in 2018-19, up 11.33 per cent, as against Rs 6,024.91 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Raymond informed that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday recommended a of 30 per cent on the equity share capital, which is Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Tuesday settled at Rs 771.35 on the BSE, 1.98 per cent from the previous close.