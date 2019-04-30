Raymond reports 24.26% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit at Rs 67.70 cr

JUST IN
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gautam Singhania, chairman of Raymond

Diversified firm Raymond Ltd Tuesday reported a 24.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 67.70 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Raymond said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during the period under review stood at Rs 1,837.11 crore, up 10.99 per cent, as against Rs 1,655.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Raymond's total expenses were at Rs 1,742.79 crore as against Rs 1,578.96 crore in the year-ago period, up 10.37 per cent.

For the 2018-19 financial year, Raymond net profit was Rs 174.77 crore as against Rs 141.55 crore in FY 2017-18.

Its total income came in at Rs 6,707.65 crore in 2018-19, up 11.33 per cent, as against Rs 6,024.91 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Raymond informed BSE that its board in a meeting held on Tuesday recommended a dividend of 30 per cent on the equity share capital, which is Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19.

Shares of Raymond Ltd Tuesday settled at Rs 771.35 on the BSE, 1.98 per cent from the previous close.
First Published: Tue, April 30 2019. 21:44 IST

