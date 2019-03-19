JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Low-cost home financer SEWA Grih Rin raises Rs 67 cr from Omidyar, others

Chinese fashion label Mayfair gets Rs 22 cr funding from Nexus Venture, CDH
Business Standard

RBI moves NCLAT over order on classification of IL&FS cos' debt as NPA

The RBI is seeking modification of the order passed by the tribunal which has provided moratorium on repayment of loans regarding the accounts of IL&FS and its over 300 group cos

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IL&FS
IL&FS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) over the order passed regarding classification of debt of IL&FS group companies as NPA.

A two-member NCLAT bench, headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya, has said that it would hear the RBI on the issue.

The RBI is seeking modification of the order passed by the tribunal which has provided moratorium on repayment of loans regarding the accounts of IL&FS and its over 300 group companies.

During the proceedings, RBI's counsel said that there was an overlap of power on the issue.

The tribunal has also asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs about the progress made with respect to resolution of IL&FS issues.

Further, the tribunal has sought company-wise updates from the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and Resolution Professional (RP).
First Published: Tue, March 19 2019. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements