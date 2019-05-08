By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RBI withdraws circular asking banks to declare their IL&FS exposure
BS Web Team |
https://mybs.in/2X6170C
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday withdrew a circular asking banks and financial institutions to declare details of their exposure and provisions related to the troubled Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS).
The April 24-circular has said banks and financial institutions must mention the total amount of exposure that are non-performing assets (NPAs) to the IL&FS.
The RBI withdrew the circular after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed banks to declare defaulting loans of IL&FS and its group companies as bad loans.
“In view of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order dated May 2, 2019 in respect of Company Appeal (AT) No. 346 of 2018 and I.A. No. 1139 of 2019, the instructions contained in the above mentioned circular stand withdrawn," said the RBI in a notification on Wednesday.
The defaults by the IL&FS entities caused liquidity squeeze in the markets, affecting the non-banking financial companies and the housing finance companies adversely. The group companies have a total debt of more than Rs 94,000 crore.
First Published: Wed, May 08 2019. 20:25 IST
