RCom bond test tomorrow: Will bondholders take a haircut or move NCLT?

Reliance Communications (RCom) will offer to settle dues worth $300 million with its overseas bondholders in a meeting on Friday. Bondholders will have to either take a steep haircut on their investments or move the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), experts said.

Bankers, however, feel the bondholders would prefer taking a haircut as moving the NCLT would derail the debt restructuring plan of RCom. “The offer is not good at all. But there are no better options,” said a banker, asking not to be named. RCom bonds are already trading at a 60 per cent discount, at ...