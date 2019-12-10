Real growth story to start next festive season: M&M Finance MD Ramesh Iyer

Auto financiers such as Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Fin) have been facing the brunt of weak vehicle sales for the past year. The non-banking financial company (NBFC), too, has witnessed around 10 per cent year-on-year decline in its loan disbursement in the September quarter.

RAMESH IYER, vice-chairman and managing director of the company, tells Shreepad S Aute that NBFCs may not be able to cover the fall in loan sanctions in the second half. Edited excerpts: Recently, International Finance Corporation (IFC) announced to invest $200 million in your MSME (micro, ...