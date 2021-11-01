Realtors see residential housing sales hitting new peak in 2 years

Buoyed by strong pandemic ‘homeownership’ sentiments, the current upswing in residential housing sales and launches is likely to hit a new peak by 2023. Given the jump in demand, supply and sales in the first three quarters in 2021 over the previous pandemic year, the industry believes the uptick is only set to grow.

For instance, ANAROCK Research data for the top seven cities has seen housing sales of roughly 145,650 units in the first nine months of 2021 from January to September. This is a 5 per cent increase over the housing sales figure of 138,350 units in all four ...