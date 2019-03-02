JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

IL&FS lenders to continue making provisions for loans to the group
Business Standard

Realty firm SignatureGlobal to raise $30 mn from IFC for projects in NCR

Project cost estimated at $100 million; a major player in Haryana, Signature delivered its first project under the state's affordable housing policy recently

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

infrastructure

SignatureGlobal (India) Private Limited (Signature), a leading real estate company in India developing only affordable housing projects, plans to raise $30 million from International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The total project cost for which the funding will be used, is estimated at approximately $100 million, said the World Bank's investment arm.

The proposed projects would be primarily located in the National Capital Region (including Gurgaon, Haryana).

The Company started its operations for development of affordable housing projects in 2014.

With its units priced in the range of $22,000-42,000, Signature has launched 11 projects, totaling approximately 11,000 units and 7.5 million square feet (of saleable area), since inception.

Signature, a major player in Haryana, delivered its first project under the state's affordable housing policy recently.
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 09:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements