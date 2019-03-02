Realty firm SignatureGlobal to raise $30 mn from IFC for projects in NCR

(India) Private Limited (Signature), a leading real estate company in India developing only affordable housing projects, plans to raise $30 million from (IFC).

The total project cost for which the funding will be used, is estimated at approximately $100 million, said the World Bank's investment arm.

The proposed projects would be primarily located in the National Capital Region (including Gurgaon, Haryana).

The Company started its operations for development of affordable in 2014.

With its units priced in the range of $22,000-42,000, Signature has launched 11 projects, totaling approximately 11,000 units and 7.5 million square feet (of saleable area), since inception.

Signature, a major player in Haryana, delivered its first project under the state's affordable housing policy recently.