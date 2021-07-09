Realty investment highest in five years for June quarter, shows data

-
-
Investment activities in the April-June quarter remained highest in several years despite the spread of Covid-19 cases and lockdowns.
According to the data from JLL, the Rs 10,200-crore investment in the last quarter was nine times of that in the same quarter previous year when the first wave of the pandemic rattled public life.
Last year, investment in the retail sector was nil and that in warehousing remained meagre. But this time around, both the commercial categories were ahead of the office and residential segment.
Investments in the June quarter got a boost with the Embassy industrial parks attracting 53 per cent of the total amount.
