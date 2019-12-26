Recovery of stressed assets improved marginally in FY19 driven by IBC: RBI

In 2018-19 (FY19), the recovery of stressed assets increased marginally, mainly driven by resolutions under the (IBC). Cases referred for recovery under various mechanisms grew over 27 per cent in volume and tripled in value during the year, leading to a pile-up of bankruptcy proceedings. In FY19, around Rs 8.15 trillion worth of stressed assets were involved in the recovery process, up more than 200 per cent from Rs 2.70 trillion in 2017-18. The amount involved under was Rs 1.66 trillion and more than Rs 70,819 crore was recovered, with a recovery rate of 42.5 per cent. However, recovery rates yielded by major resolution mechanisms (except Lok Adalats) declined in FY19, especially through the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest mechanism.