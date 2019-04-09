Regulatory tailwinds may reverse MCX's poor show, spur price discovery

A lot has changed in favour of commodity trading in India. From being a select investor group’s domain, commodity trading has been opened up for all. Trading volumes, product categories, and trading interest too have seen a major improvement.

Yet, a lot of these do not reflect in the financials of Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX, India’s largest commodity trading platform which is a monopoly in its segment. Trading at Rs 765 apiece, the stock has been a laggard for those who had invested during its initial public offering by betting on its long-term potential. . For ...