Relaxed norms likely to hurt NBFCs in long run, banks stand to gain

It was flashing green for mid- and small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC) stocks on Friday. Dewan Housing, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Repco Home Finance, Gruh Finance, and Sundaram Finance gained 2-8 per cent on Friday, reacting to the regulatory relief pertaining to securitisation or sell-down of loans.

The new norms came in after market hours on Thursday. Given that Dewan Housing and Indiabulls Housing sell down about 10-17 per cent of their book, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) move to reduce the minimum holding period to six months from the earlier 12 on loans ...