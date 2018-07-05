Mukesh Ambani announces high-speed broadband, Jio Phone 2 with WhatsApp, FB

Industries Limited announced on Thursday the launch of Jio Phone 2, which will have popular social media apps, and high-speed Jio GigaFibre, a broadband service that aims to boost fixed-line connectivity in India.

At its 41st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai, the company demonstrated the new features on screen, explaining how YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp on the upgraded Jio Phone 2, which boasts a horizontal screen display, will respond to a customer's voice.

Jio Phone 2, priced at Rs 2,999, will hit the market on August 15. Under a monsoon offer, the company said, feature phones can be exchanged for Jio Phones for Rs 501.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, also spelt out the milestones achieved by Jio, which has disrupted the telecom industry and triggered a price war.

"We have more than 25 million Jio Phone users in India. We are now taking the Jio Phone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities," Ambani said.

He spoke at length about his vision for broadband in India. "We will now extend fibre connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fibre-based broadband connectivity solutions."



The fixed-line broadband will offer "ultra high-definition entertainment on large screen TVs, multi-party video conferencing from your living room, voice-activated virtual assistants, virtual reality gaming, digital shopping, immersive experiences," he said.

Jio GigaFibre trials are on and registrations will start this Independence Day. The company will prioritize the launch in areas that will send the highest number of applications.