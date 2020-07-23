Reliance breaks into top 50 most valued companies globally, ranks 48

JUST IN
Wipro to acquire 4C for 68 mn euros, expected to be close by Sept-end
Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of $1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd has broken into the top 50 most valued companies globally after it became the first company with market capitalisation of over Rs 13 trillion.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is ranked 48th in market cap globally, according to stock market data.

Globally, Saudi Aramco is the company with the highest market cap of $1.7 trillion, followed by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.

Reliance on Thursday closed at Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE, up 2.82 per cent over the previous day's close. This gave the firm a m-cap of over Rs 13 trillion.

Together with the firm's partly-paid shares that were issued in the recent rights issue and are traded separately, the company had a combined m-cap of Rs 13.5 trillion or over $181 billion.

No Indian company has ever crossed an m-cap of Rs 13 trillion.

This is higher than Chevron's about $170 billion m-cap as well as likes of Oracle, Unilever, Bank of China, BHP Group, Royal Dutch Shell and SoftBank Group.

Reliance is the 10th highest m-cap company in Asia. China's Alibaba Group is ranked 7th globally.

The only other Indian company in the top 100 firms is Tata Consultancy Services. As per its closing price of Rs 2,170.75 on the BSE, TCS has an m-cap of Rs 8.14 trillion or about $109 billion.
First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 18:12 IST

