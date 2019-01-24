Reliance Communications losses widen to Rs 238 crore in Q3

JUST IN
Sun Pharma promoter meets Sebi chief to clarify on whistleblower complaint
Indian operations' revenue and Ebitda stood at Rs 415 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively, while global business contributed revenue and Ebitda of Rs 779 crore and Rs 153 crore, respectively

Anil Ambani's debt-ridden telecom-turned-real estate company Reliance Communications (RCom) posted losses of Rs 238 crore compared Rs 130 crore in losses in the year-ago period for the quarter ended in December. RCom’s consolidated revenues for quarter ended December 31, 2018, is of Rs 1,083 crore (Rs 1,176 crore a year ago) and Ebitda of Rs 159 crore. The Ebitda margin was at 14.7 per cent. Indian operations’ revenue and Ebitda stood at Rs 415 crore and Rs 6 crore, respectively, while global business contributed revenue and Ebitda of Rs 779 crore and Rs 153 crore, respectively.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 01:11 IST

