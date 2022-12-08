JUST IN
Reliance General Insurance seeks Rs 600 crore from bankrupt parent

Profit-making subsidiary's request complicates matters for Reliance Capital's lenders that have to decide matter Friday

Topics
Reliance Insurance | Bankruptcy | Reliance Captial

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reliance General Insurance, a profit-making subsidiary of bankrupt Reliance Capital, has sought Rs 600 crore as capital infusion from its parent before December’s end to deal with solvency margin requirements.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 15:05 IST

