Reliance group launches its indigenous FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani makes succession clear to shareholders at Reliance AGM
Reliance Retail will launch FMCG business this year: Isha Ambani at RIL AGM
Is keeping it in the family a good idea for India Inc?
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha, son-in-law Anand Piramal welcome twins
Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows
-
Reliance Group on Thursday launched its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand "Independence" in Gujarat. The company will offer several indigenous products including processed foods, staples and daily essentials. It is launched by Reliance Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
"I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products," said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd launching the brand at an event in Ahmedabad.
"The company plans to develop Gujarat as a 'go-to-market' state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand," Reliance said in the announcement.
"Independence products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India," it added.
The company is planning to extend the brand and include retailers from outside Gujarat in the coming months.
In August, Reliance Retail announced that it will soon enter the FMCG business.
"The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high-quality products at affordable pricing," Ambani had said, addressing the 45th Annual General Meet (AGM).
RRVL is the holding company of all the retail companies of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries group. It almost become a Rs 2 trillion company with its value of sales and services at Rs 1,99,749 crore in FY22.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU