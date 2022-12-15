Reliance group launches its indigenous FMCG brand 'Independence' in Gujarat

on Thursday launched its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand "Independence" in . The company will offer several indigenous products including processed foods, staples and daily essentials. It is launched by Reliance Consumer Products, a subsidiary of Ventures Ltd.

"I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand Independence which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products," said Isha Ambani, director, Ventures Ltd launching the brand at an event in Ahmedabad.

"The company plans to develop as a 'go-to-market' state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand," Reliance said in the announcement.

"Independence products are tailor-made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India," it added.

The company is planning to extend the brand and include retailers from outside in the coming months.

In August, announced that it will soon enter the FMCG business.

"The objective of this business will be to develop and deliver products and solve every Indian's daily needs, with high-quality products at affordable pricing," Ambani had said, addressing the 45th Annual General Meet (AGM).

RRVL is the holding company of all the retail of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries group. It almost become a Rs 2 trillion company with its value of sales and services at Rs 1,99,749 crore in FY22.