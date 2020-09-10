Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to top $200 bn market cap

(RIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to surpass the $200-billion mark. At Thursday’s closing price, RIL had market cap of Rs 15.3 billion or $208 billion. The Mukesh Ambani-led firm is by far now the country’s most valued firm. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is a distant second with market cap of Rs 8.75 trillion, or $119 billion. Meanwhile, Ambani has cemented his place as the richest man in Asia and seventh-richest globally. He has seen his wealth surge by $24.4 billion this year to $83 billion. RIL is now the 40th most valuable company globally, ahead of American firms such as Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, SAP and Oracle.

At the peak of the Covid-19 sell-off in March, RIL’s market cap had plunged to $73.4 billion. Since then, the Mumbai-based firm has seen its market value soar 2.84 times. It has added $135 billion in market cap in 118 trading sessions since March 23. That translates into $1.14 billion m-cap addition in every session.





The rally in RIL shares this year have been underpinned by more than Rs 1 trillion investment in its telecom and digital services arm Jio Platform, a successful Rs 53,124 crore rights issue and latest investor interests in

Analysts have rerated RIL stock as it has successfully diversified into new-age business and reduced its reliance on traditional oil and gas business.