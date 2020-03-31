JUST IN
Reliance Industries to consider fundraising proposal on Thursday
Reliance Industries' board to meet on April 2 for fundraising through NCDs

The quantum of funds to be raised or the purpose of fund raising has not been disclosed in the intimation.

IANS 

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will hold a board meeting on April 2 in a fund raising exercise through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

RIL said in an intimation to stock exchange that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on April 2 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of listed, secured/unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on one or more tranches/series.

The quantum of funds to be raised or the purpose of fund raising has not been disclosed in the intimation. RIL regularly raises funds through NCDs on a private placement basis to institutional investors.
