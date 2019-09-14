Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel shun Chinese companies for 5G trials

India’s leading telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have decided to partner non-Chinese equipment manufacturers for their 5G trials, at least for now. While Jio has tied up with Samsung, Airtel has finalised agreements with European telecom majors Ericsson and Nokia, sources in the know said.

The two companies have sought the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT’s) permission for the trial run. The move comes against the backdrop of the US and some of its allies banning the purchase of Chinese telecom gear over security concerns and pressuring other ...