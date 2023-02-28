JUST IN
Reliance Jio second-strongest telecom brand in world, says report

Based on the scores, Reliance Jio is behind only Swisscom and ahead of Etisalat, MTC, and Singtel

Topics
Reliance Jio | Bharti Airtel | Vodafone Idea

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

reliance jio
However, Jio is still behind Bharti Airtel which is 21 in the list

Reliance Jio has climbed up to number two rank — up from fifth place last year — in a list of the top 10 strongest telecom brands in the world.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 23:11 IST

`
