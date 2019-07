While Jio apps are not leaders in any category, they have built a loyal base of subscribers across multiple categories with Jio app family featuring in the top five across music, entertainment, payments and e-commerce, and news, according to a recent report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. While data monetisation remains a concern across the country with highest data usage, Jio is making some headway in this space compared to incumbent telcos, which clearly have not managed to push their data offerings to the top spot despite an array of international content offerings such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.