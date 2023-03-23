Reliance Jio launches cricket plans for Indian Premier League 2023

As the 2023 approaches, has come out with special cricket plans for its users to watch the cricket tournament.

The cricket plan offer will be available for consumers from 24 March 2023.

The truly unlimited True-5G data will come with all the Cricket Plans. Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K quality across screens. Jio Cricket plan will have 3 GB per day plus additional free data vouchers. In addition, Jio users can avail of Cricket Data-add for an uninterrupted cricket viewing experience.

Here are some key features

Cricket plans with 3 GB data per day to stream unlimited live cricket daily

Exclusive Data add-on with up to 150 GB benefit

Free truly unlimited True-5G data with all cricket plans for unlimited viewing

Below are the base plans and cricket plans

Speaking about the cricket-plans, a Jio spokesperson said, "At Jio, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible sporting experience. We understand the excitement around the cricket season in India, and thus have designed these exclusive plans and offers to ensure that our customers can enjoy the matches to the fullest without any hassle. Many more such interesting announcements will follow in the next few days related to cricket and the immersive experiences that Jio has lined up for its users."