Reliance Jio leads in subscriber numbers in NCR, says Trai report

Reliance Jio added 271,000 subscribers in the month of January to achieve the milestone

BS Reporter 

Reliance Jio on Monday became the market leader in the National Capital Region in less than four years of commercial operations.

It is learnt that Jio became the market leader in Delhi. With 17.7 million subscribers and 33.36 per cent Customer Market Share as on January 2020, Reliance Jio has attained top position in Delhi, as per the latest subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Reliance Jio added 271,000 subscribers in the month of January to achieve the milestone. Reliance Jio has a retail network of more than 110 Jio stores and Reliance Digital stores put together and having a strong 25000+ retailer-base in Delhi.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 23:49 IST

