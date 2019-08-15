Reliance Jio looks to heat up cloud business, sets sight on 10 mn MSMEs

After disrupting the country’s telecom sector, Reliance Jio looks to heat up the cloud business. It plans to introduce cloud services to around 10 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and five million kirana stores over the next three years, according to sources close to the firm.

According to the government’s official figures, there are around 50 million MSMEs in the country. Currently, the client base for Jio’s cloud services app, JioCloud, is related to the firm’s telecom business. But going forward, MSMEs might be one of its largest customer ...