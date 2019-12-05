Reliance Jio's All-in-One prepaid plans: Find all tariff details here

has announced new rates with effect from midnight of December 6, 2019. The new tariff, up to 39 per cent higher than before, might pinch your pocket. The company has, however, assured that the new All-in-One plans will come with 300 per cent more benefits, including access to JioTV, JioCinema and JioSaavn, for the user.

Reliance Jio’s tariff hike plan follows rival and Vodafone Idea’s rate-revision announcements earlier. The new tariff of and came into effect from December 3, 2019.

Here are all details of the new Jio All-in-One plans, applicable from December 6 midnight.



Under the new plan, the Rs 149 package will now cost Rs 199 and offer 1.5 GB of data per day, with a fair usage policy (FUP) limit — non-Jio call limit — of 1,000 minutes, and a validiy of 28 days. By comparison, Vodafone and Airtel are offering their 1.5 GB data plans for Rs 249 and Rs 248, respectively. Jio's three-month plan with 1.5 GB data will now cost Rs 555, a 39 per cent jump over Rs 399 earlier. It will come with an FUP limit of 3,000 minutes and a validity of 84 days.

The price of Jio's 2GB daily data plan has increased from Rs 198 to Rs 249, with a non-Jio call limit of 1,000 minutes. The three-month 2GB plan will cost Rs 599, Rs 151 more than the earlier rate of Rs 448.

Jio has increased its rates for affordable plans, too. The Rs 98 plan with 2 GB of data for 28 days will now cost 129. The rate of a 6GB data limit with 84 days of validity has been revised to Rs 329.

Here is how the new All-in-One plan looks like: