Reliance Jio's purchase of 700 MHz likely to give it edge over rivals

Reliance Jio will be the only player to have not only spectrum straddling all the three bands but also, if it takes that call, will be the only player in India - and among the few in the world - which will leapfrog directly to the SA network.

Reliance Jio’s decision to acquire 700 MHz in combination with the possible use of an advanced standalone (SA) could give it an edge over its rivals, according to most analysts.

