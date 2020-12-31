Reliance Jio says all voice calls free from Jan 1 as ICU charges go

-
Reliance Jio subscribers will not have to be pay for voice calls on any network from January 1 with the discontinuation of interconnect usage (ICU) charges.
Interconnect usage charges are paid by a telecom operator for calls made from its network to a different service provider. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had, last December, deferred the implementation of zero IUC charges to January 1, 2021. A levy of six paise per minute has been collected as IUC charges till now.
While calls from Jio to Jio phones are free, the telecom company charged customers for calls made to other networks. At present Jio plans with the validity of 28 days and above are offered a minimum of 1,000 minutes of free talk time. Customers had to pay in case they exceeded the cap. Now no charges whatsoever would be payable for calls.
On Thursday the company also announced new data plans offering 1-2 GB data at lower prices than competition.
"As per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (“TRAI”), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from January 1, 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. Honouring its commitment to revert off-network domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net ( Jio to non Jio) domestic voice calls free, starting January 1, 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network," the telecom service provider said in a statement.
