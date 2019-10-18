JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

ITC eyes over 10% growth from chocolates after launch at grocery stores
Business Standard

Reliance Q2 net profit up 18.3% YoY at Rs 11,262 crore

Retail business EBITDA rose 13 per cent to Rs 2,322 crore, while telecom arm Jio posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 40th AGM of the company in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the 40th AGM of the company in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Reliance Industries on Friday reported an 18.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to a record Rs 11,262 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal on the back of a turnaround in refining margins and continued rise in consumer businesses of retail and telecom.

Net profit in July-September stood at Rs 11,262 crore, compared to Rs 9,516 crore profit in the same period a year back. Consolidated revenue rose to a record Rs 163,854 crore, the company said in a statement.

Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed a third of EDITDA in Q2.

Retail business EBITDA rose 13 per cent to Rs 2,322 crore, while telecom arm Jio posted a net profit of Rs 990 crore.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 18:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU