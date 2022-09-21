Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora: Report

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Retail net profit rises 114.2% to Rs 2,061 cr in June quarter
Reliance Retail to seek doubling of borrowing limit to Rs 1 trillion
What is behind reliance retail's expansion spree?
Reliance Retail pre-tax profit rises 2.43% to Rs 3,705 crore in Q4
Reliance Jio Prepaid Plan, Independence Day Offer: Free perks worth Rs 3000
-
Reliance Retail, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, is in advanced talks to get the rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Sephora's operations will transfer from Arvind Fashions Ltd to Reliance Retail if an agreement is reached, according to the report. On Wednesday, Arvind Fashions' shares on BSE rose 11% to Rs 327.55 apiece.
Reliance, Arvind Fashions and Sephora did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Sephora, owned by French luxury goods group LVMH, has 25 stores in 13 cities in India with brands in categories such as cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, makeup and hair care, according to Arvind Fashions' annual report for the financial year 2021-22.
Reliance plans to build a portfolio of 50 to 60 grocery, household and personal care brands within six months and is hiring an army of distributors to take them to mom-and-pop stores and bigger retail outlets across the nation, sources had told Reuters in May.
Earlier this year, Reliance had signed a long-term franchise deal with French fashion house Balenciaga and partnered with Gap Inc to sell the U.S. clothing retailer's brands locally.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 17:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU