Profitability focus to drive gains for Mahindra CIE Automotive
Business Standard

Reliance Retail may convert Metro Cash & Carry stores into B2B outlets

They may not be converted into hypermarkets and supermarkets as many are on city outskirts

Reliance Retail | METRO Cash & Carry | Retail companies

Sharleen Dâ€™Souza  |  Mumbai 

metro
On December 22, Reliance Retail announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in METRO Cash & Carry India.

Reliance Retail is expected to convert METRO Cash & Carry India stores into its B2B stores, which cater to bulk buyers and kirana stores, according to a person in the know.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 19:49 IST

`
