Reliance Retail shares valued at 20% discount to analyst estimates

Reliance Retail's valuation at Rs 2.79 trillion pegs it at a discount to brokerage estimates. The head of a domestic brokerage house said that the valuation pegged for Reliance Retail is at a 20 per cent discount to its estimates.

Reliance Retail is the retail arm of Reliance Industries The valuations of Reliance Retail have been arrived at using both discounted cash flow method, as well as market capitalisation of comparable companies in the listed space. Employees who hold shares in Reliance Retail will get 1 share in RIL for every four shares they hold in the retail ...