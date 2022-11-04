Reliance Strategic Investments appoints K V Kamath as Independent Director

Reliance Strategic Investments (RSIL) on Friday appointed as non-executive Chairman. RSIL will be renamed as Jio (JFSL) & will be listed soon. will continue as Independent Director & non-executive Chairman of JFSL.

The company said in a stock exchange filing, " satisfies the criteria of independence prescribed under the Act, 2013 and (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that K V Kamath, is not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any order passed by or any other such authority.

Kamath is an banker who started his career in 1971 at ICICI. In 1988, he moved to the Asian Development Bank and spent several years in South East Asia before returning to the ICICI as its Managing Director and CEO in 1996 and post its merger into ICICI Bank, was Managing Director and CEO of .

Kamath served as Chairman of . In 2015 he was appointed as the first President of the New Development Bank set up by the BRICS countries from where he retired in 2020. He is currently the Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

Kamath was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours in 2008. He is a mechanical engineer and completed his post-graduation in business administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.