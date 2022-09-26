Relief for pilot training schools as Indian Oil begins Avgas production

-
ALSO READ
India, Uzbekistan agree pilot trade shipment through Chabahar Port
Why Capt Zoya Agarwal's flight into US aviation museum is significant
AirAsia India to use CAE's AI training system to train pilot
Can your pilot go off to sleep in the cockpit midair? Yes, but...
Nuberg Engineering to build Rs 650 cr SRU project at IOCL's Koyali refinery
-
Aviation gasoline used in piston aircraft of pilot training schools will be cheaper by 12-20 per cent as Indian Oil commenced its production at Gujarat refinery.
The current consumption of aviation gasoline or Avgas is around 250-300 kilolitres per month and it is entirely imported from overseas. Domestic production from Avgas will reduce foreign exchange outgo and save costs for pilot training schools. Currently, a kilolitre of Avgas costs around Rs 200,000, an industry source said.
Avgas is used as a fuel in piston aircraft flown by over 35 pilot training schools and also for unmanned aerial vehicles. Domestic demand for avgas is growing at around 5 per cent annually and is expected to grow further with the launch of new flying training schools in the country.
At a launch event on Monday, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil said, “We plan to set up a new facility soon to target export opportunities, besides catering to the domestic demand. I am confident that the superior quality we offer, combined with competitive pricing, will give us a significant edge in the global market and open a new chapter in India's journey of self-reliance.”
Global Avgas market is expected to grow from the current $ 1.92 billion to $ 2.71 billion by 2029, he said.
“A huge achievement in our journey towards being an AatmaNirbharBharat,” minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.
“We are reducing dependence on imported fuels by promoting biofuel blending, green hydrogen and introduction of electric vehicles,” he added.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 23:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU