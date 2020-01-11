JUST IN
Renault sales up 7.9% to 88,869 units in 2019, market share at 5.1% in Dec

Renault ranked amongt the top 5 auto brands in November and December.

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Renault India CEO & MD Venkatram Mamillapalle (L) and VP-Sales & Marketing Thomas Dubruel during the launch of the company's all new car 'TRIBER' | Photo: PTI

French car maker Renault's India unit has reported 7.9 per cent sales growth in 2019, gaining business with the new models of Triber, Kwid and Duster.

Company's domestic sales stood at 88,869 units in 2019 as against 82,368 in 2018, a growth of 7.9% from year-ago.

Renault ranked amongt the top 5 auto brands in November and December.

By December-end, the company's market share stood at 5.1 per cent.

With the launch of Triber, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. "Triber has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers," said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

The brand has helped Renault sales to grow 64.92 per cent in December.

Renault plans to export Triber to Africa and SAARC nations, where the Kwid has already gained traction, the company said.
