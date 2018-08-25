ReNew, Hero among 31 in race for Madhya Pradesh solar rooftop tender

Thirty one have participated in the ongoing tender for Service Company (RESCO) that will set up rooftop solar plants in These include major players like Mundra Solar PV, Amplus Energy Solution, Sukhvir Agro Energy Ltd, Clean Max Environment Energy Solutions, Hero Rooftop Energy, ReNew Solar Energy and Azure Power.

The government plans to implement 28 MWp of Rooftop Solar projects through the RESCO model is in line with the Government of India’s target to achieve 40 GW of installation by 2022.

Over 60 prospective bidders from across the country attended pre-bid meetings for the tender that is expected to be finalised next week.

The projects will have subsidy from the Union and state governments; 25 per cent from the (MNRE) and 20 per cent from the government.

MP Urja Vikas Nigam has identified more than 250 project sites for the tender. The beneficiary consumers have pre-cleared the terms of the PPA. Projects are grouped based on the profile of ultimate paying entity, viz., central Govt. department/ state government and the nature of end-use. "This will facilitate the developer with large size and uniform credit profile of the procurers," said Srivastava.

The tender includes features like part commissioning, deemed generation, payment security mechanism, payment for early termination, seasonally indexed performance monitoring, etc.