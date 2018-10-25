ReNew Power & CII to work together to tackle air pollution in Delhi NCR

ReNew Power, India's largest renewable energy IPP in terms of total energy generation capacity, today announced that it has joined hands with Confederation of Indian Industries in its 'Clean Air Better Life' initiative to help farmers from the state of Punjab; with alternative stubble management techniques to address the complex problem of increasing levels of air pollution in Delhi NCR.

Commenting on the partnership, Ms Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chair, on Making NCR Less Polluted, said, "At ReNew, social responsibility is inherent in the way we do our business. Though a lot needs to be done to curb air pollution, we sincerely believe that no problem is too big if all stakeholders come together and are determined to solve it. Through this initiative, we not only hope to create a transformational impact, but also create awareness for the need of a cleaner environment."

About ReNew Power

Limited is India's largest renewable energy IPP (Independent Power Producer) in terms of total energy generation capacity. As of May 8, 2018, ReNew had a total capacity of over 5.85 GW of wind and solar power assets across the country, comprising 3.92 GW of operational capacity, 1.66 GW of underdevelopment capacity, and 0.27 GW of recently awarded SECI project. It develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. ReNew has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth having nearly doubled its operational capacity in each of the last three Fiscal Years. ReNew's broad base of equity investors include Goldman Sachs, JERA, ADIA, CPPIB, GEF SACEF India, and ADB (subsequently exited).

Under this program, the company has committed to support 500 farmers from Ludhiana district and provide them access to climate-smart technological solutions for These machines cut and collect stubble, sow fresh crop in the bare soil and deposit the stubble in the sown area as mulch, which helps the soil to retain its moisture and improve its fertility. Along with this, the company will also support awareness drives across the region to educate farming communities on the ill effects of burning farm stubbles which not only contributes to the rise in air pollution but also has a negative on the farm and soil ecology, which in turn further deteriorates farmer's margin. With this intervention, the company expects 5000 acres of agricultural land in the district to go stubble burning free. Based on the output of the program, the model will be replicated to the rest of the state.