JUST IN
Results preview: 2W, PV auto firms to see muted sequential growth in Q3
Tata Investment Corp Q3 PAT drops 12.5% to Rs 35 cr, total expenses up
Metro Brands Q3 net profit up 11.2% to Rs 113 cr; revenue from ops jump
ICICI Lombard's net profit rises 11% in Q3 on strong premium income
Morgan Stanley profit beats on strength in wealth, trading units
Tata Metaliks Q3 results: Net profit falls 73% to Rs 9.48 crore
BoI's Q3 net profit rises 12% YoY to Rs 1,151 cr on improvement in NIM
JSW Ispat Special Products Q3 consolidated net loss widens to Rs 97.98 cr
BoM Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 775 cr, lender mulls 5% stake sale
Federal Bank Q3 net profit up 54% at Rs 803.61 cr, asset quality improves
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Net hiring in India's top four IT firms drops by 97% to 1,940 in Q3FY23
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Results preview: 2W, PV auto firms to see muted sequential growth in Q3

Industry witnessed volume decline in the quarter owing to weak demand after the festive season, says one note

Topics
Auto industry India | Q3 results | Companies

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg

Two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) manufacturers are expected to see muted sequential growth in earnings during the third quarter (Q3) of Financial Year 2022-23 due to the usual post-festive slump amid companies' efforts to empty their old stock.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Auto industry India

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 11:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.